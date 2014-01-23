Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JPMORGAN RAISES ALARM OVER RISING EUROSCEPTICISM IN BRITAIN

EUROPEAN COURT REJECTS UK CHALLENGE AGAINST EU SHORT-SELLING BAN ()

EU SETS OUT NEW CLIMATE CHANGE GOALS

JUST EAT GEARS UP FOR 700 MLN STG TO 900 MLN STG LONDON IPO

DYSON TO CREATE 3,000 SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING JOBS BY 2020

Overview

JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a submission to the UK Treasury that the country will get what it wants on cross-border rules if it negotiates as part of the European Union.

European Court of Justice rejected UK's plea that challenged a law giving the European Securities and Markets Authority the right to impose a ban on short selling in emergencies, a move which could help Germany extend its powers.

European Union's unveiled wide-ranged 2030 climate and energy targets, which included a 40 percent bloc-wide emission reduction target and said the commission will not change the criteria to determine which companies can receive free carbon permits under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) for allocations over 2015-2019.

Online takeaway service group Just Eat is expected to launch its initial public offering in the UK by April or May for a valuation of 700 million pounds to 900 million pounds.

Dyson Ltd, a maker of vacuum cleaners and bladeless fans, will invest 250 million pounds in its research and development centre, and is aiming to create 3,000 jobs in the UK by 2020.