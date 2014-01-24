Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BOE'S MARK CARNEY SIGNALS SCRAPPING OF FORWARD GUIDANCE
EUROPE PRIMED FOR FRESH WAVE OFIPOS
SIX UK RECRUITMENT COMPANIES FACE MIS-SELLING PROBE
HOUSE OF FRASER AIMS FOR IPO AS SALE TALKS END
CAMBRIDGE SATCHEL LATEST IN SPATE OF RETAILERS RAISING FUNDS
Overview
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in an interview to
the BBC on Thursday that there was no immediate need to raise
interest rates, and that decisions over its unemployment
threshold were a matter for the Monetary Policy Committee.
A Goldman Sachs official said about 25 London-listed initial
public offerings are expected in the second half of 2014.
Alasdair Warren, Goldman Sach's head of financial sponsors
coverage in Europe, said "the desire to increase exposure to
equities is accelerating".
Business Secretary Vince Cable will investigate Labour
party's allegations of unnecessary selling of personal accident
insurance to workers by six recruitment firms, namely Blue
Arrow, Staffline, Acorn, Taskmaster, Randstad
and Meridian.
British department store chain House of Fraser is pushing
ahead with a return to the stock market after talks about a sale
to its French counterpart Galeries Lafayette ended,
according to sources.
Cambridge Satchel Company, which makes leather bags and has
10 stores across the UK, raised $21 million from private equity
group Index Ventures.