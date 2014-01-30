Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Energy price gap with the US to hurt Europe for "at least 20 years"

(link.reuters.com/byx46v)

François Hollande to warn David Cameron on EU treaty talks

(link.reuters.com/dyx46v)

MoD helicopter contracts to secure 1,000 jobs across south

(link.reuters.com/fyx46v)

Corporation tax revenues from big business plunge

(link.reuters.com/gyx46v)

Deutsche Bank cuts investment bankers' pay 14 pct

(link.reuters.com/hyx46v)

Overview

The International Energy Agency has warned that escalated gas and electricity prices in Europe would slash its global market share of energy-related exports to two-thirds for at least the next 20 years.

The British Prime Minister may not receive the support of French President Francois Hollande on any renegotiation talks of the EU founding treaty before a referendum on UK's membership in the European Union.

The helicopter unit of Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland, has won two contracts from Britain's Ministry of Defence worth a total of 760 million pounds ($1.26 billion) in a move that will protect around 1,000 jobs south of England.

The biggest UK businesses paid more in national insurance than corporation taxes, which fell one-fourth to 6 billion pounds last year.

Deutsche Bank cut pay in its corporate banking and securities division to 5.3 billion euros last year, down 14.4 percent from 2012, the bank's two chief executives said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.6041 British pounds) (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)