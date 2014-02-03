Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
HEDGE FUNDS FILE 1.8 BLN EURO LAWSUIT AGAINST PORSCHE BOARD
MEMBERS
()
ETIHAD IN FINAL TALKS OVER TAKING STAKE IN ALITALIA
()
RBS TO SHAKE UP MANAGEMENT TEAM
()
SOCGEN BEEFS UP U.S. AND ASIA BOND TRADING UNITS
()
INTESA MOVE REIGNITES 'BAD BANK' DEBATE
()
Overview
Seven hedge funds have filed a 1.8 billion euro ($2.43
billion) lawsuit against Porsche's chairman and
another board member, accusing them of misleading the market
before Porsche disclosed in late 2008 that it was eyeing control
of larger rival Volkswagen.
Alitalia and Etihad Airways are in the final
phase of a due diligence for the completion of an investment by
the Abu Dhabi-based airline in the Italian carrier, the
companies said on Sunday.
Royal Bank of Scotland's new Chief Executive Ross
McEwan is planning an overhaul of the bank's top management
team, hoping to strengthen its focus on retail and small
business customers, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Societe Generale, France's No. 2 listed bank,
plans to add up to 150 staff to its bond trading business in a
bid to get a stronger global foothold as most of its European
banking rivals are cutting back.
Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, is
seeking to become the country's first lender to set up an
internal "bad bank" since the financial crisis by setting aside
a chunk of its 55 billion euros of gross non-performing loans
before banking stress tests by the European regulator.