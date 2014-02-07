Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
IBM EYES SALE OF SEMICONDUCTOR ARM
MARTOMA GUILTY OF INSIDER TRADING
BARCLAYS APPOINTS JUNIOR TRADER AS HEAD OF FOREX DESK
ALCATEL-LUCENT BUILDS ON DISPOSAL PLAN WITH CHINA HUAXIN
OFFER
LINKEDIN DISAPPOINTS WITH SUBDUED OUTLOOK
Overview
IBM, the world's biggest technology service
provider, is considering the sale of its semiconductor unit, and
has appointed Goldman Sachs to sound out possible buyers
for the business, according to people familiar with the matter.
A federal jury in New York found Mathew Martoma, a former
portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital
hedge fund, guilty on all counts of being part of the largest
insider trading case on record.
Barclays has made junior trader Daniel Ryan the
interim head of its London spot foreign exchange desk, a post
left open after the suspension of Chris Ashton last November
amid a global probe into alleged market manipulation, two people
close to the situation said.
Alcatel-Lucent has received an offer from China
Huaxin that will see the telecoms equipment maker selling 85
percent of its enterprise business, taking Alcatel closer to
meeting its targeted 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion)
asset-disposal programme.
Silicon Valley-based professional social network LinkedIn
disappointed investors after giving a subdued outlook
for 2014 that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.