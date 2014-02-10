Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
GEORGE SOROS PICKS UP $5.5 BLN AS QUANTUM ENDOWMENT FUND
SOARS ()
LET WEAK BANKS DIE, SAYS EUROZONE SUPER-REGULATOR
()
BARCLAYS LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION AFTER REPORTED CUSTOMER DATA
LEAK ()
ENERGY SECRETARY DAVEY CRITICISES BRITISH GAS SUPPLY MARGINS
()
RUSSIA PREPARES CRACKDOWN ON BITCOIN
()
Overview
Billionaire investor George Soros's Quantum Endowment hedge
fund had its second-best year on record in dollar terms in 2013,
when it picked up $5.5 billion.
Daniele Nouy, the euro zone's new chief banking regulator
after taking over the Single Supervisory Mechanism, has warned
that some of the bloc's lenders have no future and should be
allowed to die.
Barclays and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
have launched an investigation into the alleged theft of
confidential information about 27,000 of the lender's customers.
Britain's Energy Secretary Ed Davey has written a letter to
regulators saying profit margins of big energy companies' gas
supply units are too high, and suggesting that dominant player
British Gas may need to be broken up.
Russia is planning to crack down on Bitcoin, having warned
that those who use "cryptocurrencies" are breaking the law,
making good on its promise of new measures to curb the virtual
currency.