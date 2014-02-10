Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GEORGE SOROS PICKS UP $5.5 BLN AS QUANTUM ENDOWMENT FUND SOARS ()

LET WEAK BANKS DIE, SAYS EUROZONE SUPER-REGULATOR

BARCLAYS LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION AFTER REPORTED CUSTOMER DATA LEAK ()

ENERGY SECRETARY DAVEY CRITICISES BRITISH GAS SUPPLY MARGINS

RUSSIA PREPARES CRACKDOWN ON BITCOIN

Overview

Billionaire investor George Soros's Quantum Endowment hedge fund had its second-best year on record in dollar terms in 2013, when it picked up $5.5 billion.

Daniele Nouy, the euro zone's new chief banking regulator after taking over the Single Supervisory Mechanism, has warned that some of the bloc's lenders have no future and should be allowed to die.

Barclays and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority have launched an investigation into the alleged theft of confidential information about 27,000 of the lender's customers.

Britain's Energy Secretary Ed Davey has written a letter to regulators saying profit margins of big energy companies' gas supply units are too high, and suggesting that dominant player British Gas may need to be broken up.

Russia is planning to crack down on Bitcoin, having warned that those who use "cryptocurrencies" are breaking the law, making good on its promise of new measures to curb the virtual currency.