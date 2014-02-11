Feb 11 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
ACTIVIST INVESTOR ICAHN DROPS APPLE BUYBACK DEMAND
()
UBS SUSPENDS TWO BANKERS OVER HIRING INVESTIGATION
()
BRANSON CLOSES IN ON VIRGIN AMERICA IPO
()
ICESAVE DISPUTE RESURRECTED IN COURT
()
BUFFETT-BACKED BYD BEHIND FIRST ALL-ELECTRIC LONDON CAB
FLEET
()
Overview
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn gave up on his
proposal that Apple Inc spend $50 billion on share
buybacks before the end of September after the shareholder
advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended
that investors vote against it.
UBS said it had put two Hong Kong-based bankers on
leave as the lender investigates the appointment of Chinese
banker with close connections to a potential Chinese corporate
client.
Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin America,
is closing in on an initial public offering after the U.S.
carrier recorded its first profit since it was founded 10 years
ago.
British and the Netherlands have filed a lawsuit for up to
556 billion Icelandic crowns ($4.85 billion) against Iceland's
deposit insurance fund, reigniting a controversial dispute over
the collapse of online lender Icesave during the financial
crisis in 2008.
Chinese carmaker BYD, backed by Warren Buffett,
will on Tuesday launch London's first ever all-electric taxi
fleet, pulling ahead of rivals such as Nissan in the race to
meet Mayor Boris Johnson's zero emission cabs rule by 2018.