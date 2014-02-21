Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BRUSSELS RELAXES CRACKDOWN ON REGIONAL AIRPORT SWEETENERS
CLOUT OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT IS GROWING
SHELL SELLS AUSTRALIAN DOWNSTREAM ASSETS FOR $2.6 BILLION
RBS PLANS DRAMATIC SCALING BACK
BUFFETT'S BUSINESS WIRE ENDS FEEDS TO HIGH-SPEED TRADERS
Overview:
Germany revises stringent rules imposed on regional airports
that offer sweetheart deals to low-cost carriers in an attempt
to find a middle way to reduce state support to the airline
industry.
The influence of the European Parliament is seen growing
since the revamp of the City of London's regulatory regime in
2008, especially in the EU-backed rules governed financial
sector.
Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell said on
Friday it has agreed to sell its Australian downstream
businesses to oil trader Vitol SA for about A$2.9
billion ($2.6 billion).
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to announce its
withdrawal from many investment banking activities as well as
much of its international business in a move that is expected to
reduce staff numbers by at least 30,000 over the next three to
five years.
Business Wire will no longer let high-frequency trading
companies buy potentially market-moving press releases directly
from the Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit.
