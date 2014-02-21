Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines BRUSSELS RELAXES CRACKDOWN ON REGIONAL AIRPORT SWEETENERS (link.reuters.com/mer96v) CLOUT OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT IS GROWING (link.reuters.com/ner96v) SHELL SELLS AUSTRALIAN DOWNSTREAM ASSETS FOR $2.6 BILLION (link.reuters.com/per96v) RBS PLANS DRAMATIC SCALING BACK (link.reuters.com/qer96v) BUFFETT'S BUSINESS WIRE ENDS FEEDS TO HIGH-SPEED TRADERS (link.reuters.com/rer96v) Overview: Germany revises stringent rules imposed on regional airports that offer sweetheart deals to low-cost carriers in an attempt to find a middle way to reduce state support to the airline industry. The influence of the European Parliament is seen growing since the revamp of the City of London's regulatory regime in 2008, especially in the EU-backed rules governed financial sector. Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it has agreed to sell its Australian downstream businesses to oil trader Vitol SA for about A$2.9 billion ($2.6 billion). Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to announce its withdrawal from many investment banking activities as well as much of its international business in a move that is expected to reduce staff numbers by at least 30,000 over the next three to five years. Business Wire will no longer let high-frequency trading companies buy potentially market-moving press releases directly from the Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)