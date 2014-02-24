Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MERKEL CALLS FOR BRITAIN TO REMAIN AT HEART OF EUROPE
TELECOMS GROUPS BLAST EU NET NEUTRALITY PLANS
TELEFÓNICA DEAL FACES ANTITRUST HURDLE
DEUTSCHE BANK TO CUT US UNIT'S ASSETS BY QUARTER TO MEET FED
RULES
VENN MOVES INTO THE DUTCH MORTGAGE MARKET
Overview
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to urge Britain to
stay at the heart of the European Union, dismissing
eurosceptics, during her one-day visit to the UK.
European telecoms industry body, Etno, has criticised
"over-regulation" of the sector, and blasted proposals for
neutrality plans - which would bar them from giving importance
to guaranteed internet access services - scheduled to be vetoed
in the European Parliament this week.
The European Commission is expected to report a formal
complaint against Telefonica's takeover bid of 8.6
billion euros for KPN's German mobile division, E-Plus, people
familiar with the talks said.
Deutsche Bank has laid out plans to reduce its
U.S. balance sheet as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopts new rules
to shield the country's taxpayers from costly bailouts.
British specialist credit advisory firm Venn Partners has
bought a 500 million euro portfolio of Dutch residential
mortgages, marking its entry into the residential
mortgage-backed securities platform since the credit crunch.