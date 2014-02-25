Feb 25 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BRUSSELS POISED TO OUTLINE CAR EMISSIONS DEAL
DATA DEMANDS CALL FOR $1.7 TRILLION MOBILE NETWORK
INVESTMENT
BRUSSELS PROBES UK STATE AID FOR DRAX POWER STATION PROJECT
HSBC FIXED PAY SOARS AS BONUS PARADOX BITES
END OF ERA AS BARCLAYS' INVESTMENT BANKING HEAD RUDLOFF TO
RETIRE
Overview
The European Union is expected to lay out tough rules on car
emissions in an agreement that would require carmakers to reduce
emissions by about 30 percent by 2021.
Telenor chief Jon Fredrik Baksaas told telecom leaders at
the Mobile World Congress that mobile network operators will
need to pump in $1,700 billion by 2020 to meet the growing need
of consumers.
Brussels has initiated a preliminary probe into the possible
breach of state aid rules by the UK when it guaranteed a 75
million pound-loan to Drax Group, operator of Britain's biggest
power station.
HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver's base salary increased
by a 1.7 million pound "fixed pay allowance" with his 2014 bonus
being capped to a percentage of his fixed pay in line with an EU
rule.
Hans-Jörg Rudloff, regarded as the father of the eurobond
market, is set to retire as the chairman of Barclay's
investment bank after serving about 16 years at the bank.