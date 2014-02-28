Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

British Prime Minister David Cameron announced an independent inquiry into letters of immunity sent to IRA suspects after an angry response to the freeing of an Irishman accused of 1982 bombing that killed four soldiers in London.

Spain's government has started to sell some of its shares in nationalised lender Bankia with an initial offer to investors of a 7.5 percent stake in an attempt towards reprivatisation.

Europe's largest insurer Allianz's Chief Executive warned of interference in the operating decisions of Pimco amid pressure from investors to protect the bond fund manager brand.

Insurance and pensions heavyweight Standard Life became the first major company to warn it could move partly out of Scotland if Scots split from the United Kingdom, fuelling a political row over the financial impact of independence.

Italian fashion house Versace is selling a 20 percent stake to U.S. private equity firm Blackstone through the injection of 150 million euros of fresh capital and the purchase of 60 million euros worth of shares from the Versace family.