Headlines
World rounds on Russia over Crimea
S&P's rise underpinned by borrowed money
SEC probes fraud claim at Citigroup's Mexico arm
RBS to cut US assets to ease legal burden
Britain to scrap VAT on Bitcoin trades
Overview
The international community condemned Russia's intrusion
into Ukraine and warned that it could face economic isolation.
Concerns are being raised as U.S. stocks reach new highs by
investors borrowing a record amount of money to invest in the
market.
Citigroup's Mexican subsidiary is being investigated
by the Securities and Exchange commission over the alleged
fraud, which caused the bank to revise its earnings last week.
Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut its assets in
the United States in an attempt to circumvent new Federal
Reserve rules that would force it to ring-fence a part of its
capital to safe guard against any future crisis.
Britain's tax authority plans to scrap value added tax on
Bitcoin trading, only days after the currency's leading
exchange, Mt Gox, collapsed after losing almost $500 million of
customer deposits to hackers.