March 5 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
US PRESSES FOR FULL RUSSIAN WITHDRAWAL FROM CRIMEA
()
LEHMAN'S UK UNIT ADMINISTRATORS FORESEE 5 BLN POUNDS SURPLUS
()
MOELIS IPO FILING SHOWS A BET ON M&A REVIVAL
()
US CONSIDERS SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN BANKS
()
APPLE'S MAESTRI APPOINTMENT RAISES HOPE OF MORE SHARE
BUYBACKS
()
Overview
The United States has demanded that Russia should pull its
troops out of the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine after Vladimir
Putin said Russia would use further military action only as a
"last resort".
Lehman Brothers' main UK subsidiary
administrators will be left with 5 billion pounds ($8.34
billion) of surplus cash to distribute after fully repaying all
unsecured creditors.
Independent investment bank Moelis & Co published its filing
for a U.S. initial public offering, looking to raise about $150
million or more.
The United States is mulling imposing sanctions similar to
ones on Iranian institutions on selected Russian financial
institutions if Russia invades eastern Ukraine.
The appointment of Luca Maestri as Apple Inc's
chief financial officer could spark hopes of further increase of
its share buybacks and dividends. Maestri was described by one
analyst last year as a "champion of shareholder return" in his
past roles.