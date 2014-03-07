March 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
George Osborne faces 20 billion pound black hole
US and allies punish Russia over Ukraine
Cerberus leads $9 billion bid to merge Safeway and
Albertsons
Former Dewey & LeBoeuf bosses charged with fraud
Cigarette makers surge on deal talks
Overview
Britain might have to go through another year of austerity
due to a 20 billion pound black hole in public finances,
according to economic models used by the Office for Budget
Responsibility.
Russia was at receiving end of the western powers over its
intervention in Ukraine, with the United States issuing visa
bans on Russian officials and EU signing an integration
agreement with Kiev.
A consortium led by private equity firm Cerebus Capital
Management will acquire Safeway Inc in a deal worth $9
billion, and merge it with Albertsons supermarket chain.
Two years after the collapse of Dewey & LeBoeuf, the U.S.
authority has charged its former management with "a massive
effort to cook the books".
Shares of Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc
jumped this week on talks of a potential deal between the
U.S. cigarette makers.