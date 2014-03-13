March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Higher-rate taxpayers bear heaviest burden

()

US to release oil from strategic reserve

()

Google gives UK 'super flagger' status to raise YouTube concerns

()

Herbalife hit by U.S. 'pyramid scheme' probe

()

Malaysia struggles to manage crisis after flight's disappearance

()

Overview

Two-thirds of this year's income tax in Britain will be paid by one in 10 adults as George Osborne leans heavily on Britain's highest earners, fuelling a debate over whether Wednesday's Budget should extend some help to higher-rate taxpayers.

The United States has announced its first "test" sale of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve since Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, describing the planned release as intended "to appropriately assess the system's capabilities in the event of a disruption".

British security officials have been given special access by Google to YouTube video site to have content instantly screened if they think it threatens national security.

Multi-level marketing company Herbalife's trading practises will be investigated by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over claims that it is a "pyramid scheme".

As the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 drags on, aviation experts, frustrated relatives of those aboard and China allege that communications over the search have been slow, information contradictory and co-ordination patchy.