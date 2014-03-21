BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
Overview
Airbnb is in talks with private equity firms including TPG Capital Management LP to raise funds that would price the online home-rental marketplace at about $10 billion.
Netflix Inc has accused big internet providers, including Comcast Corp, of using their "market position" to impose tolls for access to their networks, hindering the online video operator's ability to provide a quality service.
Turkey blocked access to Twitter on Thursday, after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan vowed to eradicate the social media site for national security reasons as he battles a damaging corruption scandal.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group IPO-ALIB.N has invested $215 million in mobile messaging app-maker Tango, valuing it at $1 billion.
Chemicals producer Ineos has accused Asia's biggest refiner Sinopec Corp of breaching its intellectual property rights over the manufacture of a key industrial compound. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)
