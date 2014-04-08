April 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
DATA SHAKE-UP TURNS UK INTO NATION OF SAVERS
INVESTMENT FLOWS INCREASE IN CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE
EU DEAL ON BANK FAILURES RISKS UNRAVELLING
BG GROUP SHIFTS OIL AND LNG TRADING ARM TO SINGAPORE
BANK OF ENGLAND TO SUPPORT LOANS FOR UK EXPORTERS FOR FIRST
TIME
Overview
A new technique of measuring Britain's economy to be adopted
by the Office for National Statistics this autumn is likely to
present the United Kingdom as a nation with an increase in the
size of the economy and a higher level of public debt.
Property firm Globalworth Real Estate Investments is
witnessing a strong increase in investments across central and
eastern Europe in countries such as Prague, Hungary and Romania.
Britain is facing objections from member states including
Czech Republic, Denmark and Copenhagen on the fine print of a
common rulebook on what kind of support a state can provide to a
lender in the event of a bailout of a struggling bank.
FTSE-100 company BG Group has said it is shifting its
liquefied natural gas trading unit to Singapore from the United
Kingdom three weeks after announcing staff lay offs at its
headquarters in Reading, UK.
Chancellor George Osborne said the Bank of England will
extend support to exporters in an attempt to lower the cost of
export finance loans.
