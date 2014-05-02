May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

PFIZER PLANS TO RAISE ASTRAZENECA OFFER

WHITE HOUSE URGES COMPANIES TO SNUB PUTIN FORUM

VISA AND MASTERCARD FEAR SANCTIONS FALLOUT

ROLLS-ROYCE SET TO GAIN 900 MLN STG FROM SIEMENS

FCA BANS FORMER UBS TRADER OVER ADOBOLI LOSS

Overview

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc is planning to sweeten its 60 billion pound ($101.37 billion) takeover bid for AstraZeneca Plc hoping to increase pressure on its UK rival to enter talks to create the world's biggest pharmaceuticals company.

The U.S. government has said business leaders who attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in May are sending "an inappropriate message, given Russia's behaviour" in Ukraine.

The two big U.S. credit card companies, Visa and MasterCard, have both warned about the impact of proposed legislation in Russia - a response to U.S. sanctions - that will increase the control of the Russian authorities over its payment systems.

Rolls-Royce Chief Executive John Rishton said he was "reasonably optimistic" about the sale of the company's energy business to Siemens going through, in a deal expected to raise at least 900 million pounds.

Britain's financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, has banned a former co-worker of UBS rogue trader Kweku Adoboli from working in the financial services industry. ($1 = 0.5919 British pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)