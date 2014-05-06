May 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ASTRAZENECA URGES DAVID CAMERON TO BE NEUTRAL OVER PFIZER
BID
HOLDER WARNS NO COMPANY 'TOO BIG TO JAIL'
BARCLAYS TO LOSE SENIOR US TECH BANKER
MARKIT EYES $2BN FROM US OFFERING
AMAZON AND TWITTER JOIN FORCES ON SHOPPING
Overview
AstraZeneca Chairman Leif Johansson has urged the
British Prime Minister to be neutral as the drug company
prepares to step up its defence against a 63 billion pound
takeover bid from Pfizer.
Even as prosecutors moved closer to bringing criminal
charges against two European banks, U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder said on Monday that no company was "too big to jail."
Barclays' technology banking business head, Stuart
Francis, is about to leave the bank ahead of a strategic
overhaul due to be announced this week, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Markit is aiming to raise up to $2 billion from a U.S.
listing, according to people involved in the process, as it
seeks a bigger slice of the fast-changing market for complex
financial markets data.
Amazon and Twitter have joined hands to
let consumers tweet products they like into their shopping
baskets, as technology companies search for ways to fuse social
media and ecommerce.
