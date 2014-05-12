May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK FRAUD OFFICE STEPS UP PROBE INTO BARCLAYS' DEALINGS WITH QATAR

(link.reuters.com/jaz29v)

SELF-RULE POLLS ADD TO FEARS OF UKRAINE BREAK-UP

(link.reuters.com/kaz29v)

LEGAL EXPERTS LINK FALL IN FRAUD CASES TO SPENDING CUTS

(link.reuters.com/maz29v)

SALE OF SEBIA EXPECTED TO ATTRACT STIFF COMPETITION

(link.reuters.com/naz29v)

EUROPE'S COMPANIES WRITE OFF 360 BLN EUROS IN LATE PAID AND UNPAID DEBT

(link.reuters.com/qaz29v)

Overview

The UK fraud office stepped up its probe into British bank Barclays Plc's dealings with Qatar and is set to question Bob Diamond and John Varley, both former chief executives of the bank.

Two easternmost regions of Ukraine held referendums on self-rule that some fear could presage a break-up of the country.

Decreasing resources allocated to fraud-busters such as the UK's Serious Fraud Office has led to a steep decline in the number of financial crimes prosecuted in the UK.

Sebia, the French medical diagnostics group owned by private equity firm Cinven, is ready to be put on the market for an estimated 1 billion euros.

Late payment or non-payment of bills has forced Europe's companies to write of debt worth 360 billion euros despite the pick-up in economic activity in the region. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)