May 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
WEST LOOKS TO BROADEN SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA
(link.reuters.com/xag39v)
UK MPS SEEK 'CAST IRON' PLEDGE ON ASTRA JOBS
(link.reuters.com/beg39v)
RBS'S CITIZENS FINANCIAL FILES FOR IPO
(link.reuters.com/ceg39v)
AT&T CLOSING IN ON NEAR-$50BLN DIRECTV BID
(link.reuters.com/feg39v)
CHAIRMAN OF KPMG'S DUTCH UNIT RESIGNS
(link.reuters.com/geg39v)
Overview
The United States and its leading European allies are
mulling wider sanctions on the Russian economy along with a ban
on the export of high-tech energy equipment, if Moscow is seen
disrupting Ukraine's presidential elections on May 25.
British law makers will demand "cast iron" guarantees from
U.S. drug maker Pfizer on jobs and investment for up to
10 years if it buys AstraZeneca.
Citizens Financial Group Inc, the U.S. unit of Britain's
Royal Bank of Scotland, filed with U.S. regulators for
an initial public offering of common stock that would raise
about $100 million.
AT&T Inc is in active talks to buy satellite TV
provider DirecTV and may finalise a deal in the next few
weeks that could be worth close to $50 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter.
The head of KPMG in the Netherlands resigned on
Monday, the accounting firm said, less than a month after
authorities launched a criminal investigation into alleged tax
fraud at a venture it set up to build a new Dutch headquarters.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)