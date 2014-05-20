May 20 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EUROPE BANKS FACE CLAMPDOWN ON DEBT SALES
ASTRA INVESTORS SPLIT ON PFIZER'S REJECTION
RSA TO SELL CANADIAN UNIT NORAXIS
LSE NEARS $3 BLN RUSSELL DEAL
MITIE WINS CONTRACT TO RUN UK IMMIGRATION CENTRES
Overview
Europe banks are expected to face a clampdown on debt sales
as regulators fear investors not aware of hazards of buying debt
that is not protected by deposit guarantee schemes.
AstraZeneca Plc shareholders have been split on the
company's rejection of Pfizer's final offer of 55 pounds
a share, with some arguing that the management has betrayed its
shareholders while others praising the board for believing in
long-term prospects.
British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc said on
Monday it had reached agreement to sell its majority-owned
Canadian brokerage business - Noraxis Capital Corp - to U.S.
insurance brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for C$500
million ($460.60 million).
The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has emerged as
the preferred bidder for asset management group Russell
Investments according to people familiar with the discussions.
Mitie has won an eight-year contract to run immigration
centres near Heathrow for the Home Office, making the FTSE-250
outsourcer responsible for a third of Ministry of Justice's
immigration estate.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)