Overview
Citigroup Inc has told senior staff that they would
receive fixed monthly pay in addition to their salaries in an
attempt to compensate for rules that limit bonuses to up to
twice the level of base salaries.
Barclays is selling its Spanish retail and
corporate banking operations to Caixabank, the two
companies said on Sunday, as the British bank starts shrinking
its struggling European divisions as part of a major overhaul.
One of Tesco Plc's largest shareholders, Harris
Associates, has cut its stake in the retailer from 3 percent to
1 percent in the past month. The chief investment officer of the
U.S. firm's international equity division said it wants to see a
clear and coherent strategy emerge quickly.
Carlyle Group LP, owner of roadside rescue and
insurance group Royal Automobile Club, has enlisted Sir Michael
Rake to lead the planned IPO of RAC in a bid to attract
investors after a patchy first half for UK public offerings.
About 83 percent members of the loss making Co-Operative
Group voted on Saturday to replace the existing board
with independent directors. Ursula Lidbetter, chairwoman of the
food, funeral.
