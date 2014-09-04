Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

INSURERS ATTACK BANK OF ENGLAND OVER CAPITAL RULES

LVMH AND HERMES SEE BENEFITS IN ENDING LUXURY WAR FEUD

VIRGIN ATLANTIC TO BOLSTER U.S. ROUTES IN ATTEMPT TO RETURN TO PROFIT

SPIRIT TO OUTLINE PUB BUYING PLANS

REED ELSEVIER TO BUY SANCTIONS SOFTWARE GROUP FIRCOSOFT FOR 150 MLN EUROS

Overview

The Association of British Insurers has accused the Bank of England of driving up the cost of insurance by imposing unnecessary capital requirements on the sector.

French luxury groups Hermes International SCA and LVMH reached a truce in a four-year dispute that began when LVMH began accumulating a large stake in its smaller rival.

British airline Virgin Atlantic is to beef up its core transatlantic services and stop flying to Tokyo, Mumbai, Vancouver and Cape Town, to help it try to reach a level of profitability.

Spirit Pub Company Plc, known for its pubs such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, will next month provide details regarding plans to add 400 pubs to its portfolio.

Anglo-Dutch business information provider Reed Elsevier Plc has offered to buy FircoSoft for 150 million euros ($197.24 million) marking the company's biggest acquisition till date. ($1 = 0.7605 Euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)