Headlines
UK WADES INTO BP FIGHT OVER U.S. FINES
(on.ft.com/1uFhbob)
BRUSSELS WARNS CITY OVER BANKERS' ALLOWANCES TO 'SIDESTEP
BONUS CAP'
(on.ft.com/1qyiF45)
SHELL LOOKS TO SOLAR POWER TO LIFT OIL OUTPUT
(on.ft.com/1tiQGE5)
VODAFONE TO LAUNCH UK MOBILE PAYMENTS
(on.ft.com/1rqIH5F)
ANGLO CHIEF RULES OUT CORPORATE BREAK UP
(on.ft.com/1rr15LW)
Overview
The UK government sent a filing to the U.S. Supreme Court
arguing over the $18 billion fine imposed on BP PLC. The
UK government said, the company was being forced to pay a huge
sum of money to individuals and businesses who were not
particularly affected by the spill.
Michel Barnier, the European Union commissioner said that
the bankers' cash allowances were wrongly classified as fixed
pay as they are paid selectively to senior staff, and are
limited in duration and get cancelled sometimes.
European oil group Royal Dutch Shell Plc and a
sovereign wealth fund from Oman are investing $53 million into
California based Glasspoint, a small solar power company that
increases crude oil production using renewable energy.
Vodafone has developed a mobile wallet service with
Visa Inc, and plans to launch it in the UK next month.
This service works with a special SIM card embedded with near
field communication technology and can be used to swipe for
payments at contactless tills.
Mark Cutifani, chief executive of Anglo American Plc
ruled out BHP Billiton Plc's restructuring methods and
said he preferred piece-by-piece asset sales in restructuring
the mining group.
