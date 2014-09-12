Sept 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SAVINGS AND INSURANCE MUTUALS PLAN £6BN MERGER

BANCO ESPÍRITO SANTO SECRETLY LENT FUNDS TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

AIR FRANCE-KLM CHIEF RAISES STAKES IN DISPUTE WITH PILOTS

GERMAN CABBIES LAUNCH STING TO SERVE INJUNCTION ON UBER DRIVER

WEIR CHIEF SUGGESTS RELOCATING HQ SOUTH OF BORDER

Overview

Savings and insurance firm Engage Mutual said it plans to merge with Family Investments, provider of child trust funds. The combined business is expected to have 2 million customers and 6 billion stg ($9.74 billion) of assets.

Banco Espirito Santo SA secretly loaned money to its 25 percent shareholder, Espirito Santo International, through ES Bank Panama for two years.

Air France KLM SA's chief executive threatened to stop the development of the Franco-Dutch airline group's budget carrier in France and its expansion in Europe, if Transavia France does not reach an agreement with the French pilots, before the strike next week.

German taxi drivers hired a driver from Uber, the app-enabled car service, as a part of the sting operation, to serve an injunction backed by threat of six month jail sentence or a fine of 25000 euros.

Manufacturing company Weir Group PLC said it would consider relocating its headquarters in the event of a "yes" vote in the Scotland independence referendum next week. ($1 = 0.6158 British Pounds) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)