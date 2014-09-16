Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ALIBABA LIFTS IPO RANGE TO $66-$68
CALPERS PULLS OUT OF 'COSTLY' HEDGE FUNDS
CONOCO PUTS NORTH SEA STAKE ON THE BLOCK
GOOGLE PRESSED TO REVEAL SEARCH FORMULA
MINECRAFT COULD CHANGE THE GAME FOR XBOX
Overview
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N has considerably boosted
the amount it plans to raise in its listing on Friday to $66 to
$68 after high investor demand in the Chinese e-commerce
company.
The largest U.S public pension fund Calpers said it plans to
terminate its hedge fund programme, due to a severe blow to a
sector that has brought increasing scepticism over its returns.
At a time when the future of North Sea oil has become a
significant battleground on account of the debate on Scottish
independence, ConocoPhillips, the U.S. energy group is
looking to sell its stake in the United Kingdom's largest
oilfield.
Berlin is pushing Google Inc to disclose the details
of the search engine company's secret formula that has allowed
it to monopolise web search in Europe, in a move that is likely
to be welcomed by competitors and firmly repelled by the U.S
tech company.
Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's
plans to buy Swedish games company Minecraft for $2.5 billion,
his first big acquisition, was probably not what the investors
at Wall Street had in mind when they were looking for a
statement about Nadella's plans for his company.
