Headlines
* Lloyds fires eight over rate manipulation claims
(on.ft.com/1sLm9mX)
* UK pension death tax abolition seen as benefiting the
wealthy
(on.ft.com/YI1UIE)
* UBS warns of 'material' fines after forex probe
(on.ft.com/10fM6hD)
* DTCC and Euroclear seal collateral pool venture
(on.ft.com/1nBmruG)
* BAE Systems warns of fourth-quarter US trading disruption
(on.ft.com/1vqnzA7)
* EU digital chief warns MEPs over Google settlement
(on.ft.com/1pmPhtG)
* Italy targets Prada chiefs in tax probe
(on.ft.com/1BxoaBX)
* Nathan Bostock promoted to head of Santander UK
(on.ft.com/1nBJt4w)
Overview
* Lloyds Banking Group said on Monday it had
dismissed eight of its staff and recouped 3 million pounds
($4.87 million) of their bonuses after finding them responsible
for attempting to manipulate benchmark interest rates between
2006 and 2009.
* The UK government's plan to get rid off tax levied on
pension funds at death would lead to potential opportunities for
the wealthy to protect their assets from inheritance tax, wealth
planners said on Monday.
* UBS AG on Monday said that it could face
"material" fines as authorities around the globe go ahead with
their probe into alleged manipulation of the foreign exchange
market.
* Two of the world's largest securities depositories,
Belgium's Euroclear and U.S. based Depository Trust and Clearing
Corporation, confirmed they had agreed on a joint venture which
would be called DTCC-Euroclear Global Collateral Ltd.
* BAE Systems Plc cautioned of some trading
disruption in the United States in the next three months because
of government spending constraints but said this would be
"limited."
* The incoming EU digital commissioner Guenther Oettinger
warned that any settlement with Google Inc over the
antitrust case could "cement its strength in the market rather
than diluting it".
* Italian luxury fashion group Prada SpA said on
Monday its co-chief executives Miuccia Prada and Patrizio
Bertelli, are being investigated by Italian authorities over
past taxes.
* Santander UK appointed Nathan Bostock, a former Royal Bank
of Scotland finance director, as its chief executive
officer. Bostock replaces Ana Patricia Botin, who was appointed
executive chairman of the bank's Spanish parent Santander Group
following the death of her father Emilio Botin earlier
this month.
