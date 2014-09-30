Sept 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Lloyds fires eight over rate manipulation claims

(on.ft.com/1sLm9mX)

* UK pension death tax abolition seen as benefiting the wealthy

(on.ft.com/YI1UIE)

* UBS warns of 'material' fines after forex probe

(on.ft.com/10fM6hD)

* DTCC and Euroclear seal collateral pool venture

(on.ft.com/1nBmruG)

* BAE Systems warns of fourth-quarter US trading disruption

(on.ft.com/1vqnzA7)

* EU digital chief warns MEPs over Google settlement

(on.ft.com/1pmPhtG)

* Italy targets Prada chiefs in tax probe

(on.ft.com/1BxoaBX)

* Nathan Bostock promoted to head of Santander UK

(on.ft.com/1nBJt4w)

Overview

* Lloyds Banking Group said on Monday it had dismissed eight of its staff and recouped 3 million pounds ($4.87 million) of their bonuses after finding them responsible for attempting to manipulate benchmark interest rates between 2006 and 2009.

* The UK government's plan to get rid off tax levied on pension funds at death would lead to potential opportunities for the wealthy to protect their assets from inheritance tax, wealth planners said on Monday.

* UBS AG on Monday said that it could face "material" fines as authorities around the globe go ahead with their probe into alleged manipulation of the foreign exchange market.

* Two of the world's largest securities depositories, Belgium's Euroclear and U.S. based Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, confirmed they had agreed on a joint venture which would be called DTCC-Euroclear Global Collateral Ltd.

* BAE Systems Plc cautioned of some trading disruption in the United States in the next three months because of government spending constraints but said this would be "limited."

* The incoming EU digital commissioner Guenther Oettinger warned that any settlement with Google Inc over the antitrust case could "cement its strength in the market rather than diluting it".

* Italian luxury fashion group Prada SpA said on Monday its co-chief executives Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, are being investigated by Italian authorities over past taxes.

* Santander UK appointed Nathan Bostock, a former Royal Bank of Scotland finance director, as its chief executive officer. Bostock replaces Ana Patricia Botin, who was appointed executive chairman of the bank's Spanish parent Santander Group following the death of her father Emilio Botin earlier this month.

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)