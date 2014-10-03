Oct 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Overview
* Mike Ashley's Sports Direct said it acquired a
further 4.6 percent stake in Debenhams for 33 million
pounds ($53.29 million). This takes the company's stake in
Debenhams to 11.22 percent.
* Warren Buffett has admitted that his holding in Tesco Plc
was a "huge mistake". Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway
is Tesco's fourth-largest investor.
* Wonga is writing off the debt of 330,000 customers worth
220 million pounds after agreeing with UK's Financial Conduct
Authority. The decision prompted a response from politicians who
said the bank would be called to appear before the Treasury
Select Committee to explain its business practices.
* Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group has offered to buy a
40.25 percent stake in supermarket chain Migros from
BC Partners, according to a notification on the Borsa
Istanbul stock exchange.
* Royal Bank of Scotland has hired Goldman Sachs to
find buyers for Coutts International and is expected to tell
potential bidders that they will not be allowed to use the
Coutts brand.
(1 US dollar = 0.6193 British pound)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Ken
Wills)