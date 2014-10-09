Oct 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Private equity owners set to abandon Spie flotation

(on.ft.com/1ndgQtR)

* Activist Primestone fund gets green light

(on.ft.com/1nZJgZa)

* LME wins UK appeal over metals delivery

(on.ft.com/1oROz7H)

* VTB Capital in talks to acquire Roberto Cavalli

(on.ft.com/1Ewd18Q)

Overview

* The private equity owners of Spie IPO-SPIE.PA are planning to sell up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.53 billion) of new and existing shares on the Euronext Paris exchange, valuing it at up to 2.75 billion euros.

* London based Primestone, a firm founded by three former Carlyle Group LP executives, has received permission from regulators to start investing money from its first hedge fund.

* The London Metal Exchange (LME) won its appeal against a court ruling that had halted new rules to cut backlogs in withdrawing metals from its global network of warehouses.

* VTB Capital, the investment arm of sanctioned Russian lender VTB Bank, is in talks to buy most of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal could lead to VTB acquiring as much as 70 percent of the company. (1 US dollar = 0.7854 euro) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)