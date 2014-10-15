CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
Oct 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
SOFTBANK BUYS STREAMING GROUP DRAMAFEVER
THREE MORE TESCO MANAGERS TO STEP ASIDE
EE TO ACQUIRE FINAL PART OF PHONES 4U
TCI INVITED ON BOARD SPAIN AIRPORTS SELL-OFF
Overview
Japanese telecommunications company Softbank Corp said it would acquire video streaming service DramaFever, known for its Korean television shows and movies.
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc has removed another three employees from their jobs as it continues to probe a 250 million stg ($400 million) profit overstatement.
Britain's mobile operator EE said it would acquire Phones 4U mobile business. EE is expected to pay less than 5 million stg for this deal.
Spain will sell a 21 percent stake in its state-owned airports operator Aena to Corporacion Financiera Alba SA , Ferrovial SA and British investment fund the Children's Investment Fund, Aena's holding company Enaire said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico