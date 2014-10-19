Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BARROSO SAYS IMMIGRATION CAP WOULD BE AGAINST EU LAW (on.ft.com/1FnC2n3)

BRITISH FINANCIAL WATCHDOG IN PRIVATE WARNINGS BLITZ (on.ft.com/1wil7My)

BITCOIN EXCHANGE TO TRADE OTHER CURRENCIES (on.ft.com/1zhaxLg)

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND TO ENTER P2P LENDING MARKET (on.ft.com/1rm9oIv)

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has warned UK Prime Minister David Cameron that he will strive to write new EU freedom of movement rules for they are an integral part of Britain's internal market. Barroso said a proposal from the British Government to cap on immigration from Europe would probably breach EU rules.

Britain's financial watchdog aims to curb resource-heavy probe into alleged benchmark rigging. The financial regulator will issue a number of private warnings this year, what legal experts alert that it could lead to "enforcement by the back door".

London-based bitcoin exchange, Coinfloor, is planning to strengthen its trade operations by raising money from investors in order to trade a wide range of currencies and launch a bitcoin fund.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, which is set to enter the peer-to-peer lending market, marks the latest sign of alternative finance getting a grip by moving into the mainstream. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)