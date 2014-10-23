Oct 23 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
LLOYDS TO UNVEIL 9,000 JOB CUTS
CO-OP BANK MANAGERS BLAMED FOR DOOMED LLOYDS BRANCHES DEAL
GSK RESTRUCTURING TO INCLUDE POTENTIAL FLOAT OF HIV UNIT
BRITAIN'S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG SAYS HSBC AND FIRST TRUST BREACHED
SME LOAN RULES
Overview
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is set to unveil its plans to
cut 9,000 jobs next week, which comprise 10 percent of its
workforce. The move is part of its new three-year strategy to
create digital, marketing and customer development function to
focus on developing new and improved products.
The Co-operative Bank's failed bid for hundreds of Lloyds
Banking Group Plc's branches should have been stopped
much earlier, a group of British Members of Parliaments said. A
report from the Treasury committee, published on Thursday,
blames the failed deal on the Co-operative Bank's managers, its
regulators and auditors at KPMG.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc has launched a multi-billion-pound
restructuring plan that includes a potential floatation of its
HIV drugs unit. The move is aimed at winning back shareholder
support after the drugmaker faced corruption allegations and
faltering sales.
HSBC Holdings Plc and a unit of Allied Irish Banks Plc
have been publicly reprimanded by Britain's antitrust
watchdog for breaching competition rules by pushing small and
medium-sized companies to open current accounts when taking out
loans.
