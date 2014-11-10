Nov 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THOUSANDS JOIN LAWSUIT AGAINST LLOYDS

UBS TO SETTLE PRECIOUS METALS ALLEGATIONS

DRIVER CRISIS THREATENS CHRISTMAS SEASON

BIG TURNOUT FOR SYMBOLIC CATALAN VOTE

More than 5,000 investors have decided to join a class-action lawsuit against Lloyds Banking Group PLC, claiming that the ill-fated takeover of HBOS in 2008 made them lose 400 million pounds (635.44 million US dollar).

Swiss banker UBS AG is expected to strike a settlement over allegations of trader misbehaviour at its precious metals trading desk with at least one regulatory authority from the UK or US, people familiar with the matter said.

The UK is facing its worst driver shortage crisis in a year where e-commerce deliveries are expected to be a record 180 million for November and December. The Freight Transport Association, a body which represents the transport industry, said that 20,000 drivers have quit since the EU regulation, the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence, was introduced to standardise safety training procedures across the region. It requires that drivers undergo an additional 35 hours of training at a cost of about 500 pounds.

Despite a court ruling to suspend the exercise, more than 2 million Catalans participated in a symbolic voting on the political future of northern Spain's Catalonia region on Sunday. According to results released by the regional government, more than 80 percent of Catalans voted for an independent Catalonia.

