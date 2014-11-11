Nov 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

British IT outsourcer and consultancy Quindell finds itself is a fresh controversy after its chairman, Robert Terry, revealed that he sold more than 7 million pounds (US$11 million) in company stock despite claiming that he had been buying shares.

British outsourcer Serco Group PLC cut its profit outlook for the fourth time this year after writing off about 1.5 bln pounds. The company also turned to its investors to raise as much as 550 mln pounds via a rights issue.

Financial technology company TransferWise is close to securing a $50 million investment from U.S. venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, valuing the London-based startup at about $1 bln.

South African platinum producer Lonmin said it will cut its investment plans, after five months of strike reduced its expected annual production by a third. Capital expenditure for this year will be $250 mln vs $400 mln as previously outlined.

