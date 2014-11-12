Nov 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BANKS URGED TO TARGET PAYDAY LOAN CLIENTS

(on.ft.com/1zKHT4v)

HEATHROW EXPANSION OFFERS GREATEST BENEFIT

(on.ft.com/1B4t8ey)

SPEEDY HIRE LEAVES MIDEAST TOOL RENTALS

(on.ft.com/1wQSQ21)

NEW RULES THREATEN PAYDAY LENDERS

(on.ft.com/1zKKDz0)

Overview

Britain's Treasury department has sent a letter to top banks and to the British Bankers' Association, asking them to explore ways to raise awareness about their services to clients who turn to payday lenders, in hopes of limiting debt.

A recent report by the UK government's independent airports commission has determined that a new airstrip on the Heathrow airport - rather than at Gatwick - will provide greater economic benefits to the country and will help ease congestion at UK's main airports. However, the new infrastructure will cost billions more than previously calculated.

British construction-equipment lender Speedy Hire PLC said it would pull out of operations from the Middle East due to increasing losses and weak demand. The Merseyside-based company said it will exit after existing contracts come to an end.

New rules proposed by the Financial Conduct Authority, effective January 2015, will limit the daily charges that payday lenders charge for interest and fees to 0.8 percent of the total loan amount. The new rules threaten to eradicate Britain's payday lender industry altogether. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)