Headlines
NETHERLANDS AND STARBUCKS IN TAX DEAL STORM
(on.ft.com/1sKeaBh)
PREMIER OIL SCALES BACK FALKLANDS EXPLORATION
(on.ft.com/14jXKtW)
BRANSON MAKES £70 MLN AS VIRGIN MONEY FLOATS
(on.ft.com/1urpne4)
CHRISTIE'S SETS $853 MLN ART AUCTION RECORD
(on.ft.com/1oTcfht)
Overview
According to a European Commission investigative report, due
to be published on Friday, the Netherlands illegally understated
coffee group Starbucks' taxable income. The U.S.-based
company is already in the middle of a controversy over tax deals
in Ireland.
In view of falling oil prices, Premier Oil has
decided to scale back its plans to explore the disputed waters
of the Falkland Islands. The FTSE 250 group said it will reduce
its estimated $2 billion capital expenditure requirement as it
will develop fewer wells in the northern part of the disputed
islands.
Sir Richard Branson sold a 15 percent stake in Virgin Money
, a company he owns partly, as he earned at least 70
million pounds (109.84 million US dollar) from the bank's
flotation on the London Stock Market. If the over-allotment
option is triggered and new shares are released, Branson as well
as Wilbur Ross, a billionaire co-owner of the bank, are poised
to reap as much as 85 million pounds.
Paintings by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Ed Ruscha
helped Christie's create a world auction record of
$852.9 mln at a contemporary and postwar evening in New York.
(1 US dollar = 0.6373 British pound)
