Nov 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TalkTalk and Telefonica UK to launch mobile service

(on.ft.com/1zu4BLo)

Cameron set to donate £650m to 'green climate fund'

(on.ft.com/1y9Fhcy)

Cameron warns on global economy as G20 acts on growth

(on.ft.com/1t0dA1r)

MPs call for pay penalties to apply to more bankers

(on.ft.com/1xvxNDP)

Overview

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC has struck a mobile services deal with Telefonica UK to launch the services over its network as the group looks to grow the market for so-called "quad play" services bundling TV, broadband and fixed and mobile telecoms.

British Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to donate 650 million pounds ($1.02 billion) to a global "green climate fund" this week, that could risk criticism from some Conservative MPs and the UK Independence party.

David Cameron warned the risk of another global recession at the end of the G20 summit in Brisbane, saying the "red warning lights are once again flashing on the dashboard of the global economy".

More bankers should be subjected to a tougher pay regime by the regulators, including bonus clawbacks, MPs who sat on the parliamentary commission on banking standards argued in a report published on Monday.

(1 US dollar = 0.6377 British pound) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)