Labour raises by-election stakes with crackdown on jobless migrants

State sits on enough land to build 2 mln homes, study funds

Watchdog warns on cuts to council budgets

Price war forces first fall in UK grocery sales in 20 years

Labour's Rachel Reeves announced jobless migrants who are from the European Union would have to wait for two years before they could claim out-of-work benefits as part of significant hardening of Labour's position on immigration.

Britain's government owns enough land to build as many as 2 million homes that is equal to a decade's supply, a study by estate agent Savills has found.

Ministers at the Department for Communities and Local Government could be caught unaware by serious financial problems at local councils because of inadequate monitoring, the National Audit Office warned.

Britain's supermarkets have suffered their first fall in revenues in at least 20 years hurt by lower food prices and a vicious price war that has cut the amount customers spend on groceries, according to a report by market researcher Kantar Worldpanel.

