Farage predicts Ukip by-election victory

Osborne gives up on challenge to bank bonus cap

Mayor of London caught up in U.S. tax dispute

Ineos announces $1 bln push into quest for U.K. shale gas

UK Independence party leader Nigel Farage said his party was going to win the seat in the Rochester and Strood by-election on Thursday night as the Tories braced themselves for a possible upheaval in the wake of the election of Ukip's second member of parliament.

Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne on Thursday night withdrew his bid to overturn the EU banker bonus cap, saying he would focus on reforming global rules on pay rather than wasting more money on a hopeless lawsuit.

Boris Johnson, the Conservative mayor of London, admitted to being pursued by the US authorities for an unpaid tax demand.

Swiss chemicals group Ineos has entered the race to develop UK reserves of shale gas, announcing its plans on Thursday to spend $1 billion on exploration in coming years. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Alan Crosby)