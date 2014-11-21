RPT-UPDATE 4-Pembina buys Veresen for $7.1 bln as pipeline sector consolidates
Nov 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Farage predicts Ukip by-election victory
Osborne gives up on challenge to bank bonus cap
Mayor of London caught up in U.S. tax dispute
Ineos announces $1 bln push into quest for U.K. shale gas
Overview
UK Independence party leader Nigel Farage said his party was going to win the seat in the Rochester and Strood by-election on Thursday night as the Tories braced themselves for a possible upheaval in the wake of the election of Ukip's second member of parliament.
Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne on Thursday night withdrew his bid to overturn the EU banker bonus cap, saying he would focus on reforming global rules on pay rather than wasting more money on a hopeless lawsuit.
Boris Johnson, the Conservative mayor of London, admitted to being pursued by the US authorities for an unpaid tax demand.
Swiss chemicals group Ineos has entered the race to develop UK reserves of shale gas, announcing its plans on Thursday to spend $1 billion on exploration in coming years. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Alan Crosby)
