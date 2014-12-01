Dec 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Eon to spin off its fossil fuel assets as big losses loom

(on.ft.com/12akImt)

* Altice agrees 7.4 bln euros Portuguese deal

(on.ft.com/1y04hBh)

* Swiss voters reject gold hoard plan and immigration curbs

(on.ft.com/1A54Pcf)

* Lloyds to sell Isle of Man offshore investment arm

(on.ft.com/1Cw60Gx)

Overview

* Germany's biggest utility E.ON announced plans on Sunday to split in two and spin off most of its power generation, energy trading and upstream businesses as the earnings of the company have been squeezed and it looks forward to a new strategy.

* Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi for about 7.4 billion euros ($9.2 billion), it said in a statement on Sunday after it beat out a rival bid from private equity funds Apax and Bain.

* Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected proposals on Sunday to boost gold reserves and impose strict new curbs on immigration. The "Save our Swiss gold" initiative was rejected by 77 percent of voters and a separate proposal to cut annual immigration put forward by Ecopop, was rejected by 74 percent of voters.

* Lloyds Banking Group Plc's insurance unit Scottish Widows has put its offshore investment and tax planning business up for sale. Several parties have already expressed interest in the Isle of Man-based operation business which Lloyds inherited when it acquired HBOS. ($1 = 0.8032 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)