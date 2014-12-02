Dec 2 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Sky hires advisers amid battle for dominance of UK
telecoms
(on.ft.com/15MWErq)
* Fosun boosts Club Med offer to 23.50 euros per share
(on.ft.com/12hewcr)
* Tesco shake-up sees Lewis take control
(on.ft.com/1FJA0Na)
* FCA toughens rules for loan brokers
(on.ft.com/1FJB5oa)
Overview
* Sky Plc has hired investment bank Lazard to
evaluate options for taking part in the wider consolidation in
the UK telecommunications sector. Sky has hired advisers to
identify potential deals as talks between its rival BT Group Plc
and mobile operators EE and O2 began.
* Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd on
Monday sweetened its bid for Club Mediterranee SA. The
23.50 euros ($29) per share offer is 0.50 euro higher than
Italian entrepreneur Andrea Bonomi's and values the group at 897
million euros.
* Tesco Plc, the British grocer, announced a new
management structure that will see new group Chief Executive
Dave Lewis take over the day to day leadership of its main UK
operation.
* Britain's financial regulator has imposed stricter rules
on companies that help people to find a loan, saying some credit
brokers were treating customers in a "blatantly unfair" way and
causing serious harm.
($1 = 0.8020 euros)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)