* Sky hires advisers amid battle for dominance of UK telecoms

* Fosun boosts Club Med offer to 23.50 euros per share

* Tesco shake-up sees Lewis take control

* FCA toughens rules for loan brokers

* Sky Plc has hired investment bank Lazard to evaluate options for taking part in the wider consolidation in the UK telecommunications sector. Sky has hired advisers to identify potential deals as talks between its rival BT Group Plc and mobile operators EE and O2 began.

* Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd on Monday sweetened its bid for Club Mediterranee SA. The 23.50 euros ($29) per share offer is 0.50 euro higher than Italian entrepreneur Andrea Bonomi's and values the group at 897 million euros.

* Tesco Plc, the British grocer, announced a new management structure that will see new group Chief Executive Dave Lewis take over the day to day leadership of its main UK operation.

* Britain's financial regulator has imposed stricter rules on companies that help people to find a loan, saying some credit brokers were treating customers in a "blatantly unfair" way and causing serious harm. ($1 = 0.8020 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)