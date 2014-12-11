Dec 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BP expects $1 bln job cuts charge

* StanChart sets up financial crime risk group

* Eon-Batista tie-up Eneva files for bankruptcy

* Double hit brings Airbus shares down to earth

Overview

* BP will cut thousands of jobs cut across its global oil and gas business over the coming year in a $1 billion restructuring programme announced on Wednesday following steep falls in oil prices.

* Standard Chartered has set up a board committee responsible for financial crime compliance, a day after U.S. authorities extended monitoring of the bank by three years.

* Eneva SA, the Brazilian power producer controlled by Germany's E.ON SE and tycoon Eike Batista, filed for creditor protection on Tuesday after failing to refinance part of its 2.33 billion reais ($900 million) in debt.

* Airbus Group cut its earnings expectation for 2016 on Wednesday. It also announced that delivery of its new A350 jet to its first customer Qatar Airways had been delayed. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)