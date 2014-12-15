Dec 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
PETSMART $8.7 BLN BUYOUT TOPS 2014 CHARTS
PAYPAL EXPANDS LENDING TO MERCHANTS
BANK TRADERS LOSE BIG ON ABBVIE-SHIRE BETS
CHINESE NUCLEAR GROUP BUYS UK WIND FARMS
Overview
In the year's largest leveraged buyout, U.S. pet supply
retailer PetSmart agreed to be bought by a private
equity consortium led by BC Partners for $8.7 bln. The investors
agreed to acquire PetSmart for $83 per share, representing a
premium of 9.1 pct.
PayPal is extending its alternative lending services to
merchants. In recent times, non-bank lending has gained
acceptance in the market as startups innovate with new business
models. PayPal is gearing itself up to operate as a standalone
company after it spins-off from its parent eBay next
year.
Trading desks of London's biggest banks including Credit
Suisse, Citigroup, Barclays and Goldman
Sachs suffered from holding large stakes in UK's Shire
Plc, after pharma major AbbVie withdrew its bid
to acquire Shire in October. Citi and Credit Suisse lost about
$20 mln and $6 mln respectively, according to the people
familiar with the positions.
China's largest nuclear power generator China General
Nuclear Corporation has bought an 80 pct stake in
three UK wind farms from France's EDF for more than 100
million pounds ($157.21 million). EDF will retain the 20 pct
stake, operate the turbines and also buy the electricity
produced.
($1 = 0.6361 pounds)
