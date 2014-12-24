Dec 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SONY TO SHOW 'INTERVIEW' IN SOME CINEMAS

TOP TRUCKMAKERS OPERATED CARTEL, SAYS EU

APPLE-LED ROCKSTAR SELLS PHONE PATENTS IN $900 MLN DEAL

SIKA INVESTORS TRY TO THWART SAINT-GOBAIN

Overview

Sony Pictures said it will release its controversial film 'The Interview' in a select number of theatres on Christmas after going back on its original plan following threats from a hacker group.

Top European truckmakers including Volvo, Daimler AG and Iveco operated a cartel for 14 years to delay the progress of emissions-related technology, the Financial Times reported citing leaked European Commission documents.

Rockstar, an intellectual property consortium led by Apple and Microsoft, has decided to end its legal battles with Samsung, LG and other smartphone manufacturers by selling its mobile patents for $900 mln to patent management company RPX.

A group of minority shareholders led by activist group Ethos made a last-ditch effort to save Saint Gobain from buying its rival Sika. The shareholders filed a motion to remove a clause in Sika's articles of association that enables Saint-Gobain to gain control of Sika, without having to make an offer to the minority shareholders. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)