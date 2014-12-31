Dec 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GMAIL'S CHINA WOES FUEL CENSORSHIP FEARS

U.S. APPROVES MORE ULTRALIGHT OIL EXPORTS

BP PROBES IN-HOUSE FOREX TRADERS

CHINESE TRAIN MAKERS AGREE ON $26 BLN MERGER

Overview

Google's Gmail service was partly restored in mainland China after a four-day outage, but it raised serious concerns over Beijing's influence over international communication services.

The U.S. government will allow more exports of ultralight oil from the country's shale drilling boom, which will bring a welcome relief to domestic exporters affected by falling crude oil prices.

British oil and gas major BP has started investigating allegations of its in-house traders being involved in rigging the foreign exchange market that made some of the biggest banks in the U.S. and Britain pay as much as $4.3 billion in fines.

China's two biggest train manufacturers, CSR Corp and China NCR, have agreed to merge to create a global giant with a combined market cap of $26 billion. The move is part of a strategy by Beijing to compete with Canadian, European and Japanese rivals. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)