BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at Cauchari
* Orocobre/Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at cauchari
Jan 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BWIN.PARTY NEARS SOCIAL GAMING UNIT SALE
CITY LINK MAKES 2,356 STAFF REDUNDANT
SANTANDER, BPI AND BANCO POPULAR JOIN RACE FOR NOVO BANCO ASSETS
LOUIS DREYFUS LOSES MAYO SCHMIDT AS CHIEF BEFORE HIS START
Overview
Europe's online gambling site Bwin.party said on Wednesday it is in "active discussions" to sell its social gaming business Win and intends to make an announcement in January.
A total of 2,356 employees of collapsed British courier and parcel firm City Link will be made redundant after talks over a potential life-saving bid for the company fell through, administrators said on Wednesday.
Portugal's Banco BPI and Spain's Banco Santander SA and Banco Popular have publicly said they are interested in buying Novo Banco. China's Fosun and private equity firm Apollo Global Management have also expressed interest.
Louis Dreyfus Commodities made a surprise announcement on Wednesday that newly appointed Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt would not take up his post, forcing the global trading group to resume the CEO hunt it first launched in April. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Orocobre/Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at cauchari
April 27 Gold on Thursday edged away from two-week lows hit in the previous session on scepticism over President Trump's proposed U.S. tax reform, with markets awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and Japan. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,266.80 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT. Bullion prices edged away from a two-week low of 1,259.90 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,267.70 an ounce.