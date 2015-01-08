Jan 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
MERKEL OFFERS CAMERON LIMITED SUPPORT
TUC SAYS 250,000 WORKERS PAID LESS THAN MINIMUM WAGE
BANK OF ENGLAND REFORMS ON RIGHT TRACK, SAYS ANDREW TYRIE
CONSERVATIVE PARTY ON DEFENSIVE OVER NHS PROBLEMS
Overview
German chancellor Angela Merkel refused to endorse David
Cameron's demand for a European treaty change, offering only
limited support for the Prime Minister's bid to renegotiate
Britain's relationship with the EU.
The Trades Union Congress wants tougher penalties for
employers who repeatedly flout the law after the congress
estimated a quarter of a million UK workers are being paid less
than the legal minimum wage.
Andrew Tyrie, one of the fiercest critics of Bank of England
governance, says the institution now has the structures in place
to avoid some of the failings it demonstrated during the
financial crisis.
British Prime Minister David Cameron was put on the
defensive after the opposition party highlighted figures that
showed the worst performance by emergency departments in
England's hospitals since 2004.
