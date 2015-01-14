Jan 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK INFLATION AT LOWEST SINCE 2000

MOUNTING MILITARY EQUIPMENT COSTS PUT UK TROOP NUMBERS IN PERIL

COUNCILS CLAIM EXTRA 5 BLN STG REQUIRED TO FUND SCHOOL PLACES

Overview

Plunging oil prices pushed Britain's inflation rate to its lowest level since 2000 and with further declines inevitable in the months ahead, the Bank of England suggested not to consider raising interest rates in the near future.

UK's Ministry of Defence will be forced to make more significant troop cuts unless the next government agrees to maintain real-term increases to the defence budget. New figures show rising costs of huge new military equipment programmes such as the replacement of Britain's nuclear deterrent.

Britain's Local Government Association, which represents all but two of the 375 councils in England and Wales, say the government has left them nearly 5 billion pounds ($7.59 billion) short of the funds they need to provide extra school places over the next decade for the country's rising population. ($1 = 0.6591 pounds) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Ken Wills)