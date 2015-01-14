Jan 14 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
UK INFLATION AT LOWEST SINCE 2000
MOUNTING MILITARY EQUIPMENT COSTS PUT UK TROOP NUMBERS IN
PERIL
COUNCILS CLAIM EXTRA 5 BLN STG REQUIRED TO FUND SCHOOL
PLACES
Overview
Plunging oil prices pushed Britain's inflation rate to its
lowest level since 2000 and with further declines inevitable in
the months ahead, the Bank of England suggested not to consider
raising interest rates in the near future.
UK's Ministry of Defence will be forced to make more
significant troop cuts unless the next government agrees to
maintain real-term increases to the defence budget. New figures
show rising costs of huge new military equipment programmes such
as the replacement of Britain's nuclear deterrent.
Britain's Local Government Association, which represents all
but two of the 375 councils in England and Wales, say the
government has left them nearly 5 billion pounds ($7.59 billion)
short of the funds they need to provide extra school places over
the next decade for the country's rising population.
($1 = 0.6591 pounds)
