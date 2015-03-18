March 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

France's Orange will spend 15 billion euros ($15.89 billion) to upgrade its fibre and mobile networks for the next three years as it continues to tackle with competition from low-cost rivals in its domestic market.

Russian billonaire Mikhail Fridman is preparing to sell North Sea gasfields, at the heart of a fierce clash in Britain over his ownership, in a move to side step a legal battle with the UK government.

The UK financial watchdog has taken its maiden public enforcement actions against a trader, accusing him of manipulating the London interbank offer rate. The accused, a former trader at Dutch lender Rabobank, will be banned from financial services industry.

